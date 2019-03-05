Baiterek Holding’s BoD changed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The composition of the Board of Directors of Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC has been changed, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the holding.

In accordance with the Order dated 28th February 2019 of the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the furtherance of the Government Resolution No. 516 dated 25th May 2013 "On measures to implement the Decree No. 571 dated 22nd May 2013 of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan ‘On certain measures to optimize the system for the management of development institutions, financial organizations and the development of the national economy", taking into account the amendments made by the Government Resolution dated 28th February 2019, the following members of the Board of Directors of Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC were elected:



Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Chairman of the Board of Directors)



Alikhan Smailov, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan



Zhenis Kassymbek, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Ruslan Dalenov, Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Roman Sklyar, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.