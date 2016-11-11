Baiterek Holding to apply Korean experience in trade insurance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Baiterek National Management Holding plans to deepen cooperation with development institutes and trade insurance companies of Korea

As the Holding’s press office informed, CEO of the Holding Erbolat Dossayev had a meeting with the leadership of the Korea Development Bank, K-Sure and leading engineering companies Hyundai Engineering and SK Engineering & Construction in Seoul.

The top managers of the holding travelled to South Korea as part of the Kazakh President’s state visit to this country.

The meetings ended with signing agreements on cooperation between subsidiaries of the Holding and financial organizations of South Korea. JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan and JSC KazExportGuarant belonging to Baiterek signed memorandums with Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-sure). The agreement will enable the Kazakh companies to apply Korean experience in export promotion and trade and commercial risks insurance.

“Our joint efforts in implementation of the agreements reached will change and enhance trade-economic relations between Kazakhstan and Korea,” Dossayev highlighted at the meeting.

Besides, a memorandum of understanding was signed between JSC Housing Construction Guarantee Fund of Kazakhstan and Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation of Korea during the Kazakh-Korean Business Forum. The document provides for use of new products, experience and knowledge of South Korea in introduction of the mechanisms of guaranteeing of housing investing in Kazakhstan.