Baiterek Holding, UAE’s Mubadala Fund to finance infrastructure projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM CEO of JSC Baiterek National Management Holding Erbolat Dossayev has met today with businessmen and heads of the leading UAE development institutes and financial organizations during the Kazakh President's official trip to this country.

Thus, Dossayev met with Deputy Group CEO & Chief Executive Officer for Emerging Sectors of Mubadala Development Company PJSC Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi.

The sides entered into an agreement on co-investing which is aimed at joint financing of infrastructure and other projects in the territory of Kazakhstan and other priority markets, both through Baiterek Holding’s Kazyna Capital Management daughter company, Kazakhstan Infrastructure Fund C.V and through other mechanisms.

“In order to further develop our joint initiative – the implementation of infrastructure and industrial projects – we are planning to establish a joint investment platform,” Dossayev said.

According to him, Mubadala’s rich experience in financing infrastructure projects at the emerging markets and activity of Baiterek Holding on diversification of domestic economy will promote further long-term development of trade-economic and investment cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates.