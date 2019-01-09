Baiterek Monument attracted over 500,000 visitors in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Baiterek Monument, the symbol of Kazakhstan capital, is one of the most visited tourist attraction of the city.

According to the local culture and sport department's data, 584,465 people visited Baiterek in 2018. The biggest number of visitors was registered in July - 106,902. In August, Baiterek was visited by around 97,000 people and in June this figure surpassed 78,000. Meanwhile, more than 2,000 people visited the sightseeing as part of 150 official delegations.



Baiterek Monument was installed in Astana in 2002. The height of the construction with a large glass sphere on the top is 105 meters, while the diameter of the sphere is 22 meters.



Noteworthy to say that a record-breaking number of people visited Baiterek during the Astana Expo 2017 event. Thus, the monument attracted more than half a million visitors from June to December 2017 only.