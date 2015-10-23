Baiterek Monument to light up in blue Oct 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The monument of Baiterek in Astana, the symbol of the Kazakh capital city, will light up in blue on October 24 - the Day of the UN. The city is going to join "Turn the World UN Blue" global campaign to mark the 70th jubilee of the United Nations Organization.

As the UN Representative Office in Kazakhstan informs, this campaign will give a unique opportunity to unite the global community, to disseminate the idea of importance of promotion of peace, development, human rights and prove the adherence to the ideals and principles of worthy life and prosperity for all.



Baiterek Monument was built in 1996. It symbolizes the state preserving its historical roots and striving for future prosperity.



The world's iconic buildings, museums, bridges and many other projects will join the campaign and will light up in blue - the official color of the UN.