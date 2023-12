BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Bakhitzhan Abdurakhmanov claimed the first place in a 73kg weight category at the European Judo Cup Bratislava 2019.

According to Olympic.kz, at the final stage he fought against Slovenian Jus Mecilosek and won gold medal by ippon.

More than 350 sportsmen from 34 countries participated in the event.