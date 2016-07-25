Bakhyt Sultanov attended G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in China (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A final meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors was held in China's Chengdu on 23-24 July.

Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov and Chief of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev represented Kazakhstan at the meeting.

The Kazakh Minister participated in a symposium devoted to taxation and held bilateral meetings with Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, vice prime ministers of Turkey, Singapore and Chinese Minister of Finance Lou Jiwei.

The meetings focused on the current economic situation and the prospects of the global economic development.

The parties discussed also the issues of reforming the international financial architecture, cooperation in taxation and fight with financial terrorism.

The Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will end with adoption of a financial agenda of the oncoming G20 Summit scheduled for 4-5 September in Hangzhou, the Ministry of Finance informs via Facebook.