Bakhyt Sultanov elected to Board of Directors of KazAgro Holding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "National Managing Holding "KazAgro" JSC has announced changes to the composition of its Board of Directors, Kazinform has learned from the press service of KASE.

KASE was informed of the changes to KazAgro's Board of Directors on June 27, 2017.



According to the holding, Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov was elected member of the Board of Directors of KazAgro Holding. The decision on Sultanov's appointment was made by the sole shareholder of the holding - the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The Board of Directors of KazAgro Holding comprises:



Askar Myrzakhmetov - Chairman of the Board of Directors of KazAgro Holding, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan -Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan;



Kairat Aituganov - member of the Board of Directors of KazAgro Holding, First Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan;



Timur Suleimenov - member of the Board of Directors of KazAgro Holding, Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;



Bakhyt Sultanov - member of the Board of Directors of KazAgro Holding, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan;



Bolat Zhamishev - member of the Board of Directors of KazAgro Holding, Chairman of the Board of "Development Bank of Kazakhstan" JSC;



Nurlybek Malelov - member of the Board of Directors of KazAgro Holding, Chairman of the Board of KazAgro Holding;



Zhanna Yegimbayeva - independent director;



Askar Yelemessov - independent director;



Oraz Zhandossov - independent director;



Nurzhan Altayev - independent director.