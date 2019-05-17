Bakhyt Sultanov, Mehran Eftekhar laid capsule at WTC construction site in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Bakhyt Sultanov, Group Finance Director of Nest Investments HOLDINGS Mehran Eftekhar participated on Friday in the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of the World Trade Center, the press service of the Mayor's Office informs.

During the ceremony, Bakhyt Sultanov said it was a remarkable day. "Today we have shifted to practical implementation of long-lasting negotiations on establishment of one more WTC in Nur-Sultan. It is remarkable that we are creating another point of attraction of world brands, transnational corporations and investments in the territory of EXPO 2017. Now it is the territory of the Astana International Financial Center," said the Mayor.



In turn, Mehran Eftekhar said that the goal of the World Trade Center was to create new opportunities for trade and investments. "We are pleased that in partnership with Nur-Sultan, we will be able to bring such opportunities to the city. These are the opportunities of creation of new jobs, attraction of investments and technologies. We are looking forward to the development of the project in future," he noted.



The project of construction of the WTC building in the capital was presented to First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev in January 2019.