    Bakhytbek Imanaliyev relieved of his post as Chairman of State Stockpiles Committee

    17:47, 06 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Bakhytbek Imanaliyev has been relieved of his post as Chairman of the Committee for State Stockpiles of the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister's press service.

    He was released from his Committee Chairman position in accordance with the order of the Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
