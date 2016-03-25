Baktykozha Izmukhambetov named as Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former akim (governor) of Atyrau region Baktykozha Izmukhambetov has been elected as the Speaker of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament today.

Born in 1948, Mr. Izmukhambetov is a graduate of the Ufa Petroleum Institute.

Since 2003 till 2006 Mr. Izmukhambetov served as First Vice Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2006 he was named as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Mr. Izmukhambetov took up the post of akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region.

In January 2012 he was elected as deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 5th convocation.

In August 2012 he was appointed as akim (governor) of Atyrau region.