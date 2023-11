BAKU.KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Tursynbay Kulakhmet has won Azerbaijan's Kamran Shahsuvarli in the 75kg weight class final fight of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games by a score of 5:0, Kazinform special correspondent in Azerbaijan reports.

In addition, Kazakh taekwondo fighter Alimzhan Serikbay has qualified for the final of the competition.