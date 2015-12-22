Baku hosts conference to mark 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate and 170th anniversary of Abai (PHOTO)

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Today Baku State University has hosted an international scientific conference dedicated to 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate and 170th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, as well as the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi. Among the speakers and guests of the conference were Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev, statesman and public figure, poet and writer Olzhas Suleimenov, rector of the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi Galymkair Mutanov, rector of Baku State University Abel Megarramov, Secretary General of Turkic Council Ramil Khasanov, Secretary General of TurkPA Zhandos Asanov, president of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, President of the Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Gunay Efendiyeva, deputies of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions of Turkic-speaking and European countries accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as scientists from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and others. During the event attendees were informed on the history and aspects of the formation of the Kazakh khanate and the Kazakh statehood. In addition, the Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan B.Issabayev during the opening remarks presented the book called "Kazakh Khanate: origins, traditions and heritage" in the Azerbaijani language. After the conference, a memorandum was signed on cooperation between the Kazakh National University and Baku State University. The event also held a ceremony of awarding commemorative medals. The Baku State University also organized a round table dedicated to 170th anniversary of the greatest Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai.