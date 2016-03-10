Baku hosts IV Global Forum ‘Towards a Multipolar World’

BAKU. KAZINFORM IV Global Baku Forum on "Towards Multipolar World" has kicked off in the capital city of Azerbaijan today.

More than 300 representatives from 53 countries gathered in Baku for the event. Among them are the presidents of Georgia, Albania, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as 27 ex-presidents and 23 ex-premiers.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev represents our country at the forum.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva participate in the opening ceremony.

The two-day forum will discuss such issues as the role of interethnic dialogue in settlement of conflicts, migration, multiculturalism and integration as well as global security ensuring. Energy cooperation and global management prospects issues will be in spotlight too.

The event is organized by the State Committee on Work for Diaspora together with the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the auspices of such associations as the InterAction Council, Madrid Club, Alexandria Library, Rome Club and World Academy of Sciences and Culture.