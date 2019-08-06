  • kz
    Baku to host 10th meeting of Turkic Council

    20:57, 06 August 2019
    BAKU. KAZINFORM The tenth meeting of the Turkic Council will be held in Baku, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

    «The meeting of the Turkic Council will beheld in October 2019,» he said. «Turkey is actively strengthening the relationswith the Turkic-speaking countries.»

    «The development of the relations with theTurkic-speaking countries is one of the priorities of Ankara’s foreign policy,»Erdogan said.

    The Turkic Council was established onOctober 3, 2009 in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Its goal is thedevelopment of comprehensive cooperation among member-states (Azerbaijan,Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan).

