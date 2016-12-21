Baku to host 6th Turkic Council meeting

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Baku will host the 6th meeting of economy ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said Tuesday.

The meeting will be attended by more than 50 representatives from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, trend.az reports.



During the meeting, a report of the working group will be presented, as well as the opportunities to expand economic cooperation among Turkic speaking states will be discussed.



The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was established in 2009 as an international intergovernmental organization, with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States. Its four founding member States are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.