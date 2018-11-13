Baku to host 9th International Environmental Exhibition

BAKU. KAZINFORM The 9th Azerbaijan International Environmental Exhibition Caspian Ecology 2018 under the motto "Change yourself, not nature" will be held from November 14-16 at Baku Expo Center, AzerTAC reported.

This exhibition is the only significant event for ecology and environmental protection in the Caspian and Caucasus regions that is supported by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Public Association IDEA (International dialogue in the name of environmental protection). The event is organized by Caspian Event Organizers, CEO.

Addressing the press conference ahead of the exhibition, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev, representative of Caspian Event Organizers Edward Stroon, and the exhibition manager Jale Mammadova hailed the importance of the event.

Caspian Ecology 2018 exhibition will bring together 43 companies from 8 countries, including Azerbaijan, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Turkey, Ukraine and others. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as Azersu, BP, GIZ, Socar Polymer, Tamiz Shahar JSC and a number of other companies and organizations from different countries will take part in the exhibition. The list of this year's exhibition has been extended to welcome new companies: Advanced Industrial Solutions (Azerbaijan), Azеrеkov (Azerbaijan), AzerGold (Azerbaijan), Coca-Cola Azerbaijan, Finnish Water Forum (Finland), HAUS (Turkey), Maire Tecnimont (Italy), Oreon Commerce (Azerbaijan), Planettek (Turkey), Suyum AZ (Azerbaijan), and others. The Administration of State Department of the Historical and Architectural Reserve of "Icherisher" will for the first time attend the exhibition. A major factor emphasizing the importance of holding this event is the list of sponsors. So, Gold Sponsor of Caspian Ecology is Global Energy Azerbaijan and Silver Sponsor is AA Services.

Caspian Ecology 2018 will demonstrate developments in the field of efficient use of natural resources, the system for the collection and disposal of solid waste, attracting people's attention to environmental issues and their resolution. Companies will present equipment for waste and recycling, water purification systems, oil and gas exploration and processing services, paper and cardboard production, centrifuge technologies and more.

For the first time, within the framework of the business program of the exhibition will be held B2B meetings between participants and invited companies and also various seminars. Italian Trade Agency will organize B2B meetings between Italian and local companies at Baku Expo Center.

On 15 November, an international scientific conference titled "Towards sustainable aquaculture and protection of marine ecosystems from fishing" will be held as part of the of the Caspian Ecology 2018. The conference will discuss topics as "Priorities and opportunities of Aquaculture in the Caspian Region" and "Identification of Regional Problems, Management Instruments and Fish Reserves". The conference aims to discuss the issues of reduction of fish resources in the Caspian Sea, the problem of illegal fishing, and development of aquaculture. Famous specialists of fishing industry institutions from several countries are expected to attend the event.

On November 16, "Cooperation for Rehabilitation of Wildlife in Caucasus region" the international scientific conference will be held in Hilton Baku Hotel. The aim of the conference is to define priorities for the protection of biodiversity, the potential for the development of the region's natural restoration and to expand regional cooperation. The event is expected to involve well-known experts from several countries.

The international Caspian Ecology exhibition will help to expand business contacts, exchange experience, enhance familiarity with new equipment and trends in the industry and will give an additional impetus to the current work being done towards improving the environment.

The exhibition organizers continue the CSR project "We share because we care", which will bring together craftsmen and not only. This time, representatives of small business who cares about environmental issues and the possibility of re-using raw materials will take part in a specially arranged booth in the lobby.

In the lobby of the Baku Expo Center there is children's area, which is organized by the partner of the exhibitions, the network of kindergartens Bagcam.az. Professional educators and teachers from Bagcam.az will take care of children with educational games, useful and exciting activities. In 2018, CEO's official partners include Premier Tour, Hyatt Regency and Qafqaz Point Hotel. All detailed information about the exhibition and an electronic invitation ticket to the exhibition is available on the website www.caspianecology.az.