ASTANA. KAZINFORM The official website of the World Boxing Council has announced the dates and place of its 55th annual Convention, Sports.kz reported.

The Convention will take place from October 1 to 6, 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to WBC, Minister of Sport of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov played an important role in the organization process.

It should be reminded that earlier it was planned to hold the WBC Convention in Astana.