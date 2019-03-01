Bakytzhan Sagintayev appointed as Sec of State of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a Presidential Decree, Bakytzhan Sagintayev has been appointed as the Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

B. Sagintayev was born on October 13, 1963 in Zhambyl region.



In 1985, he graduated from the S.M. Kirov Kazakh State University.



In 1988-1992, he worked as a Lecturer at the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.



In 1998, he was appointed as Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region.



In 1999-2002, he was Deputy Chairman of the RoK Agency for SMEs Support, Deputy CEO of CJSC Small Business Development Fund, Deputy Chairman of the RoK Agency for Natural Monopolies Regulation, Competition Protection and Small Business Support.



In 2002-2004, he was the 1st Deputy Chairman of the RoK Agency for Natural Monopolies Regulation and Competition Protection.



In 2004-2007, he was the Chairman of the RoK Agency for Natural Monopolies Regulation.



In 2007-2008, he served as Chief of the Prime Minister's Office.



In 2008-2012 - he was the Governor of Pavlodar region.



In 2012-2013, he was the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Kazakhstan.



From September 2013 through January 2013, he was the First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party.



From January through November 2013, he was the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Regional Development of Kazakhstan.



From November 6, 2013 he was the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan (reappointed on April 4, 2014 and on April 30, 2015).



On September 8, 2016 he was appointed as Interim Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.



From September 9, 2016 through February 21, 2019 he served as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.



Bakytzhan Sagintayev was awarded also with Qurmet and Parasat orders and jubilee medals.