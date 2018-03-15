Bakytzhan Sagintayev chairs e-health development meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a meeting on e-health development within the framework of implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan Program, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the issues related to the e-health system implementation in four segments: health improvement and prevention, early detection of diseases, medical care, disease management and rehabilitation.

The development of digital healthcare will be patient-oriented and will ensure the transition to paperless management of medical data and medical documents, and prompt clinical decisions via electronic access to patient's current data. This will also reduce the time for visiting a doctor by 50-60% and will halve the time taken for obtaining the test results.