Bakytzhan Sagintayev chairs meeting on agricultural sector devpt
At the meeting, the attendees discussed the maps of developing the priority areas of the agri-industrial complex, which were drawn up to improve the government agri-industrial policy and implement the 2017-2021 Government Program for the Development of Agro-Industrial Complex.
For reference: The development maps have been made up for the following 13 areas:
Agricultural cooperation
Agricultural product processing
Intensive technical upgrading of the agricultural sector
Seed farming
Enhancing the efficiency of phytosanitary measures
Agricultural chemistry
Fodder production (feed balance)
Wholesale distribution centers
Rehabilitation of arable lands
Sheep breeding in pastures
Drastic modernization of agricultural science
Beef production
Improvement of government support measures.