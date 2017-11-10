  • kz
    Bakytzhan Sagintayev chairs meeting on agricultural sector devpt

    19:23, 10 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting on the development of the country's agri-industrial complex, according to primeminister.kz.

    At the meeting, the attendees discussed the maps of developing the priority areas of the agri-industrial complex, which were drawn up to improve the government agri-industrial policy and implement the 2017-2021 Government Program for the Development of Agro-Industrial Complex.

    For reference: The development maps have been made up for the following 13 areas:

    Agricultural cooperation

    Agricultural product processing

    Intensive technical upgrading of the agricultural sector

    Seed farming

    Enhancing the efficiency of phytosanitary measures

    Agricultural chemistry

    Fodder production (feed balance)

    Wholesale distribution centers

    Rehabilitation of arable lands

    Sheep breeding in pastures

    Drastic modernization of agricultural science

    Beef production

    Improvement of government support measures.

     

     

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Agriculture
