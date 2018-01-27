Bakytzhan Sagintayev chairs meeting on implementing Head of State’s instructions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 26, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting on the implementation of the President's State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", and the government bodies' main goals for 2018, Kazinform cites the website of the Head of the Government.

The meeting was attended by the following ministers: Umirzak Shukeyev (Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture), Kairat Abdrakhmanov (Minister of Foreign Affairs), Timur Suleimenov (Minister of National Economy), Zhenis Kassymbek (Minister of Investment and Development), Bakhyt Sultanov (Minister of Finance), Nurlan Yermekbayev (Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society), Beibut Atamkulov (Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industries), Kalmukhanbet Kassymov (Minister of Internal Affairs), Dauren Abayev (Minister of Information and Communications), Marat Beketayev (Minister of Justice), Tamara Duissenova (Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population), Yerlan Sagadiyev (Minister Education and Science), Yelzhan Birtanov (Minister of Healthcare), etc.



The ministers reported on the progress that has been made in the furtherance of the Head of State's instructions.



Photo: primeminister.kz