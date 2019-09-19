Bakytzhan Sagintayev disclosed strategic benchmarks of Almaty’s development

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Taking the floor at Kazakhstan Growth Forum 2019, Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev informed the participants of strategic benchmarks of the city’s development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, Almaty is both the main gates of the country and a driver of global integration of the entire Central Asian region. Almaty has all the chances to become the largest trade and logistics hub, communication centre located in the heart of the New Silk Road.

«In order to compete successfully, we should target on the highest standards of advanced cities. Almaty should meet modern standards and solve ambitious tasks,» Sagintayev said.

«The goals and the standards of development of our city are oriented on its positions of a global integrator (regional hub) and innovative development driver. It should turn into a full-fledged mega-region with the population of 5mn people. As any megacity, Almaty should be smart in terms of communications, comfortable for living and perspective for business,» he noted.