Bakytzhan Sagintayev discusses plan for competitive growth of domestic goods

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a meeting on entrepreneurship development issues, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, CEO of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Ablai Myrzakhmetov made a report on the measures taken in 2017 to increase the share of local content in procurement.

In addition, there was a presentation of the draft Plan for improving the competitiveness of domestic producers. The meeting participants discussed the import substitution possibilities in machine building and metalworking, food production, etc.