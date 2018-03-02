  • kz
    Bakytzhan Sagintayev discusses plan for competitive growth of domestic goods

    22:45, 02 March 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a meeting on entrepreneurship development issues, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    During the meeting, CEO of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Ablai Myrzakhmetov made a report on the measures taken in 2017 to increase the share of local content in procurement.

    In addition, there was a presentation of the draft Plan for improving the competitiveness of domestic producers. The meeting participants discussed the import substitution possibilities in machine building and metalworking, food production, etc.

     

    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government
