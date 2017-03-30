Bakytzhan Sagintayev inspects public health facilities in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his working visit to Aktobe region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited emergency room and ophthalmologic clinic "Koz Zharygy", which are under construction within the framework of public-private partnership.

During the visit to the emergency room, PM familiarized with the course of construction.



Koz Zharygy is scheduled to open in November this year and after its commissioning will provide outpatient and inpatient ophthalmic care for children and adults in western region of the country.



It should be noted that the Government is carrying out a large-scale work on the formation of a modern healthcare system in the country within the framework of the latest President's Address, which provides for qualitative development of human capital as a prerequisite for economic growth.