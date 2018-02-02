Bakytzhan Sagintayev meets with heads of leading IT companies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today within the framework of the Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization forum in Almaty, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with foreign experts and heads of major international companies to discuss cooperation in the field of information technologies, primeminister.kz reports.

Among the participants of the meetings were the founder of Autodesk Innovation Genome, Bill O'Connor, Managing VP of Gartner, Andrea Di Maio, National Technology Adviser at HM Government Liam Maxwell, Adviser on Digital Strategy and Government Analytics with the World Bank, Randeep Sudan, Head of Information Technology and Electronics Industries, World Economic Forum LLC, Danil Kerimi, and vice president of IDC Vice President and Regional Managing Director for Russia & CIS, Robert Farish.

The meeting discussed the experience of digital transformation of other countries and large companies and stressed the importance of digitalization and exchange of experience.

As previously reported, in April 2017, as part of his working visit to the U.S., Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held meetings with representatives of companies - global innovation leaders to discuss prospects of cooperation and invited them to invest in Kazakhstan and introduce new technologies into the country's economy. A number of important of agreements were signed as a result of this visit, including a Memorandum of Cooperation between Autodesk and Kazakhstan's Autonomous Cluster Fund Park of Innovative Technologies.