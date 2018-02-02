Bakytzhan Sagintayev meets with his Armenian counterpart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met today with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Karen Karapetyan in Almaty on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council the international forum Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of bilateral economic cooperation in terms of introducing digital technologies and implementing joint projects.

For the period from January to November 2017, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Armenia totaled $5.4 million. The major products exported by Kazakhstan to Armenia are automotive batteries, lift platforms and jacks, parts of motor vehicles, petroleum gases and hydrocarbons, and pumps. Presently, 268 Armenia-invested enterprises successfully operated in Kazakhstan.

The flights en route Yerevan-Astana launched in June 2017 propel the development of business and tourism cooperation.