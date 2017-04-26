Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with Inalca Eurasia reps in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 25, at the House of Government, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with a delegation of Inalca Eurasia transnational company headed by its CEO A. Sargsyan, primeminister.kz reported.

The sides discussed cooperation with Inalca Eurasia in implementation of a number of joint investment projects in Kazakhstan in the field of agro-industrial sector.

For reference:



The Italian company Inalca, founded in 1963 as part of Cremonini Group (Italy), is the leader and one of the main processors of beef in Europe. The company has 14 production sites in Europe, Africa and CIS countries.