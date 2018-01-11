Bakytzhan Sagintayev praises results of ministers' work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev appreciated the work done by the Government in 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today, during the Government session, Bakytzhan Sagintayev highlighted the positive results of the country's socioeconomic development over the past year.

He added that the Government accomplished the Head of State's task in terms of ensuring a 4% economic growth. This, according to the Head of the Cabinet, resulted from the well-coordinated efforts of the Government and regional administrations.

At the end of the session, PM expressed his gratitude and wished all members of the Cabinet event greater achievements in the future.

Earlier, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov said that gross domestic product had been projected to amount to 4% and the ministry would stick to that figure.