Bakytzhan Sagintayev: President keeps an eye on gasoline & coal issue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is keeping track of the problem of gasoline and coal provision in the country, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev told a government meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Head of State is keeping an eye on the issue of providing the domestic market with oil products and coal. Yesterday, the President once again reminded of the accountability, when he received Kanat Bozumbayev in the Akorda, and instructed all of us to take appropriate measures for prevention of any deficit," the PM said, summing up results of the speech of Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev at the Government meeting.

In this respect, he instructed the head of the Energy Ministry to continue working together with akimats, and tasked the competition authorities with resolving the pricing violations.

"Next week, we will get back to discussing this issue again," Bakytzhan Sagintayev added.



Earlier, Kanat Bozumbayev said that 50,000 tons of gasoline will be delivered from Russia within a week. The same amount will have been delivered by the end of the month. He also stressed that the gasoline stock is now sufficient for the entire country.

"Owing to the measures we had taken, as of yesterday, the total stock of AI-92 in the country amounted to 127,000 tons, which is 10,000 tons more than a few days ago. In general, the stock allows to ensure the sufficiency of this type of fuel for 13 days. It is the stock level that secures supplies to all the regions of the country without any sales disruption," Bozumbayev said.