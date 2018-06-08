Bakytzhan Sagintayev visits large industrial facilities in Zhanaozen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has visited today a number of energy infrastructure facilities of Zhanaozen within a working trip to Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the website of the head of the government.

At the site of OzenMunaiGas JSC, Bakytzhan Sagintayev inspected the progress of digitalization and technological modernization of the enterprise. It should be mentioned that the new operations base is equipped with state-of-the-art machine manufactured in Bulgaria, Russia, China, enabling to increase the capacity and the quality of repair operations.

The Prime Minister also got an insight into the process of manufacturing non-standardized equipment and repair of oilfield equipment.

General Director of the company B. Abayildanov, in turn, reported that automating the processes and opting out the services of outside organizations will save an average of KZT 967 million in subsequent years.

During the visit to Ozen Zhylu mini power-and-heating plant, Bakytzhan Sagintayev got familiar with the results of its expansion and modernization within the framework of the Comprehensive Plan for Zhanaozen Social and Economic Development, and with the readiness for the 2018/2019 heating season.

Director of the boiler house A. Rubilov said that new turbines made in Germany were commissioned at the thermal power station at the end of 2017. This made it possible to abandon MAEK-Kazatomprom LLP services and supply electricity to external consumers.