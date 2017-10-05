Bali to lose 70,000 tourists due to Agung volcanic activity

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM The Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association said on Thursday that around 70,000 tourists might have canceled their visits to the island of Bali due to Mount Agung's volcanic activity, of which the maximum alert for a possible eruption has been issued, EFE reports.

The president of the Bali division of the IHRA, Tjokorda Artha Ardana Sukawati, said that they had received information that there will be a decrease of 20 percent or around 70,000 people, in the number of tourists who were scheduled to visit the island, the national news agency Antara reported.