Baltimore police searching for 3 shooters after 8 people shot & injured, including toddler

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Police have confirmed they are sweeping an East Baltimore area for three shooters thought to be in possession of a shotgun and handguns. At least eight people have been shot, including a parent and a three-year-old child.

Three suspects fled the scene, including one bearing a shotgun and two who had handguns, Chief of Media Relations at Baltimore Police, T.J. Smith, tweeted. Eight people were wounded, he confirmed, but the injuries were “all non-life threatening.”

Smith added that a father and his three-year-old daughter had been among those wounded.

The shooting took place at around 8:45pm local time at the intersection of E. Preston Street and Greenmount Avenue, not far from Baltimore Penn Station.



Police told CBC’s local affiliate WJZ TV that at least three people were sent to local hospitals. The hunt for the suspect remains underway.

Source: RT