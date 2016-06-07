Ban announces three senior personnel appointments at UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon today announced three senior personnel appointments at the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The Secretary-General appointed Omar Abdi of Canada as Deputy Executive Director for Programmes at UNICEF.

Mr. Abdi, a Canadian national born in Somalia, will succeed Geeta Rao Gupta. Currently UNICEF’s Deputy Executive Director for Field Results, Mr. Abdi previously served as Comptroller at UNICEF.

The Secretary-General also appointed Shanelle Hall as Deputy Executive Director for Field Results at UNICEF, to succeed Mr. Abdi.

Currently UNICEF’s Director of the Supply Division, Ms. Hall, a national of the United States, previously served in several positions at UNICEF, including as Deputy Director of the Supply Division from 2005 to 2006.

In addition, the UN chief appointed Maria Calivis as UNICEF’s Deputy Executive Director for Programmes ad interim.

Prior to retiring from service, Ms. Calivis, an Italian national, held several leadership positions with UNICEF, including Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa from 2011 to 2015.

Source: The UN News Centre