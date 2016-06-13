Ban condemns 'horrific attack' in Orlando, Florida

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned an attack that occurred early this morning in Orlando, Florida, in which 50 people were killed and dozens more were injured.

“The Secretary-General condemns the horrific attack this morning in Orlando, Florida, in which dozens of people were killed and injured,” said a statement issued by Mr. Ban's spokesperson.

“He extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expresses his solidarity with the Government and people of the United States,” the statement also said.

According to reports, the attack was the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States.



Source: The UN News Centre