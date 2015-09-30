Ban Ki-moon highly appraised Kazakhstan&#39;s proposition on allotting 1% of military budget by each country

NEW YORK - ASTANA. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon highly appraised Kazakhstan's suggestion to allot 1% of the military spending by each country to the UN Fund. President Nursultan Nazarbayev said it at a briefing after the Summit on Countering Violent Extremism within the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Those 17 propositions made for now (Millennium Development Goals - Kazinform) will require about 4 trln 500 bln U.S dollars. Approximately 1 bln people are starving today. 750 mln people are illiterate. More than 40 mln children die every year. In this regards I suggested to transfer 1% of military budget by each country to the UN Fund. This is 1 trln 700 mln U.S. dollars which could become a great support. UN Secretary General, whom I had met earlier, highly appraised this proposition," Nazarbayev said.