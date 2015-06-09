Ban Ki-moon: Kazakhstan&#39;s initiative for World Religions Congress is a contribution to religious tolerance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's initiative for the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is a contribution to a critical global conversation about promoting religious tolerance and advancing the universal right to freedom of religion and beliefs, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in an interview to the UN News Center.

"I have long called for all religious communities to be treated equally and fairly. People should be allowed to peacefully practice their beliefs free from discrimination and fear of intimidation. Laws related to these freedoms should be in line with international human rights standards," the UN Secretary-General noted. According to Ban Ki-moon, Central Asia, like many other regions, faces growing security challenges, including terrorism. "The Central Asia Joint Action Plan adopted in 2011 aims to increase coordination in counter-terrorism efforts. It is the first regional framework designed to address the threat of terrorism through a common approach, based on the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and strengthened international partnership," he added.