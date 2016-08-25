Ban Ki-moon: UN highly praises anti-nuclear initiatives of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary General of the UN Ban Ki-moon delivered a special address on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site. The text of the address is posted on the official website of the UN.

The world marks the international day against nuclear tests on August 29. The corresponding resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2009 on the initiative of Kazakhstan.

This day is called to activate activities of the UN member states, international and government organizations, institutions, youth networks and mass media on bringing information and providing coverage on the issue of the necessity for banning nuclear tests as another step to building a safer world.

In his address Ban Ki-moon notes that the entire world celebrates the 25th anniversary since the moment of closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site in Kazakhstan.

"When I visited Semipalatinsk in 2010 I saw the traces of the nuclear tests, but also the determination of the victims and people living there. I share this determination to strive for the world free from nuclear weapons. A ban of all nuclear tests will end this hideous heritage," Ban Ki-moon said.

The UN General Secretary once again called all the countries and nations to work on sooner coming into force of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, which was adopted 20 years ago by the UN General Assembly.