Ban strongly condemns attack on peacekeepers in Darfur

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has strongly condemned today's attack against peacekeepers of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operations in Darfur (UNAMID), in which one South African ‘blue helmet' died and four others were wounded.

The attack took place near Mellit, North Darfur, while the peacekeepers were escorting a UNAMID logistics convoy. Mr. Ban appealed to the Sudanese authorities to investigate the incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice. He also called on the parties to the conflict in Darfur to respect the integrity of the peacekeeping force, and reminded them that they may be held accountable for any attacks on or threats against UNAMID, according to www.un.org. The Secretary-General extended his condolences to the South African Government and people, and to the family of the deceased peacekeeper. He also wished the wounded a speedy recovery. Photo: UNAMID/Albert González Farran