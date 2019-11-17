Bandmaster of Tashkent’s Opera House to perform at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 26, one of world’s most famous operas – Verdi’s La Traviata will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital at the Astana Opera Grand Hall, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Astana Opera.

The opera house’s symphony orchestra and choir will perform under the baton of a bandmaster, the People’s Artist of Karakalpakstan Aida Abdullaeva (Alisher Navoi Bolshoi Theatre, Tashkent).

Let us remind that in July the Astana Opera creative team presented with great success masterpieces of the Kazakh and world opera classics – Akhmet Zhubanov, Latyf Khamidi’s Abai and Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly – at the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre of Uzbekistan. The tour was held as part of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In turn, conductor of Tashkent’s opera house Aida Abdullaeva will present an original vision of Verdi’s masterpiece to the audience of the Kazakh capital. Her creative work includes successful performances not only on her native stage, but also in neighboring countries. Aida Abdullaeva graduated from the Tashkent State Conservatory majoring both in choral, as well as opera and symphonic conducting, and also trained in the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg. In the conductor’s repertoire there are works by Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, Donizetti, Leoncavallo, Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Milov, Khachaturian, Morozov.

Astana Opera’s Principal Soloists will perform the main parts: Violetta Valéry – Honoured Artist of Bashkortostan Alfiya Karimova, Alfredo Germont – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Holder of the Order of the Star of Italy Medet Chotabayev, Giorgio Germont – Talgat Galeyev. Gastone de Letorières – Ruslan Sovet, Flora Bervoix – Gulzhanat Sapakova, Annina – Yelena Ganzha, Marchese d’Obigny – Bolat Yessimkhanov, Barone Douphol – Yevgeniy Chainikov, Dottore Grenvil – Shyngys Rassylkhan, Commissioner – Nurlybek Kosparmakov, Giuseppe – Ramzat Balakishiyev.

The libretto of the opera La Traviata was written by the author Francesco Maria Piave based on Alexandre Dumas fils’ famous novel La Dame aux Camélias. The Stage Director of the production is Henning Brockhaus, Assistant Director – Yerenbak Toikenov, Principal Choirmaster – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov.