Bank CenterCredit announces changes to the board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yang Jinhwan, Han Jong Hwan, Won Sung Je left the Board of Directors of Bank CenterCredit left, and Yerzhan Toleubekov and Galim Khusainov were appointed as its new members, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In April Kookmin Bank, which owned a 41.93 percent stake ion BCC, sold it to Bakhytbek Baisseitov, Tsesna Bank JSC and Financial Holding Tsesna JSC.

Kookmin acquired a 23 percent stake in BCC in 2008. In 2010 Koreans brought their stake to 42 percent.

According to Korean media, Kookmin paid total KRW939.2bln for its shares. Interestingly, in May 2013, CEO of BCC Vladislav Li said that Kookmin Bank would be able to acquire a controlling stake in Bank CenterCredit JSC (BCC) by 2017.

Another stakeholder of BCC - International Finance Corporation - which owned 10 percent of the Kazakh bank's shares sold them to Mr. Bakhytbek Baisseitov on March 15.

As a result, Bakhytbek Baisseitov owns 44.5 percent of the total volume of voting shares in BCC.

Earlier it was reported that Tsesnabank has received a permission of the National Bank to acquire a major stake in Bank CenterCredit JSC and approval to become a bank holding.