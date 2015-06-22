‘Bank of Astana’ JSC drawn to administrative responsibility

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC "Bank of Astana" has been imposed administrative penalties, according to the website of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

JSC "Bank of Astana" informed that June 18, 2015 the National Bank of Kazakhstan drew it to administrative responsibility in in the form of a fine of 991,000 tenge for an offense under Part 3 of Article 252 of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on administrative offenses. Thus, according to the statement, JSC "Bank of Astana" has violated limits of deviation purchasing rate from selling rate of foreign currency for tenge on transactions conducted through the exchange offices established by the National Bank of Kazakhstan.