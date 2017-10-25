Banks lend 1.4% more to Kazakh economy in Sep 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Kazakhstan, the loans reimbursed by the second-tier banks in September 2017 have risen by 1.4%, up to KZT 13,222.5 billion, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

In September, the loans to legal entities and individuals have increased by 1.4% up to KZT 8,779.3 billion, and by 1.5%, up to KZT 4,443.2 billion.

The national currency loans have gone up to KZT 9,485.3 billion (by 2.5%) over the month. In particular, lending to legal entities has enlarged by 3.2%, while for individuals it has grown by 1.6%.

However, the amount of the foreign currency loans has reduced to KZT 3,737.2 billion by 1.2%, or by 1.3% and 0.4% to legal entities and individuals. Over the month, the share of loans in KZT has grown from 71% up to 71.7%. The amounts of long-term and short-term loans have increased by 1.3% (up to KZT 11,107.6 billion) and 2.1% (up to KZT 2,115 billion) respectively.

As it has been pointed out, lending to small businesses has slightly decreased - by 0.4% down to KZT 3,133.9 billion representing 23.7% of the total amount of the credits to the economy. As to the sector breakdown, the most considerable bank loans to the economy accrues to such sectors as trade (the share is 18.3%), industry (14.3%), construction (7.5%), agriculture (5.9%) and transport (4.5%).

In September 2017, the average weighted interest rate for the national currency loans provided to non-bank legal entities was 13.1% (14.5% in December 2016), while for individuals it was 18.8% (18.4%).