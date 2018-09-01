Banners depicting Dimash Kudaibergen installed in Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergen will perform at the concert of A'Studio as part of the New Wave International Contest of Young Pop Singers in Sochi, he said on social media, Kazinform reports.

Billboards depicting the Kazakh star have already been installed before his arrival in Sochi.

"Dimash is already in Sochi and is looking at everyone. We did it. Thanks to all the fan clubs and fans!!! 1 LED screen, 6 billboards, and 3 pillar posters were installed upon joint efforts," said Irina Kim, a member of the Dimash Dears Eurasian Fan Club.

The billboards were installed for the period from August 31 to September 15.

It should be mentioned that the New Wave festival will be held from 4th to 9th September.