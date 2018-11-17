Banners in memory of Denis Ten appear at ISU tournament in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Banners in memory of Denis Ten have appeared at the ISU Grand Prix 2018/2019 Rostelecom in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Russia, the posters and banners in memory of Denis Ten, Kazakhstani figure skater and bronze medalist of the 2014 Olympics who tragically passed away in July 2018, appeared on November 15 at the Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow.

In addition, a video of the performance in tribute to Denis Ten by Uzbekistan's figure skater Misha Ge was released on the Internet. He skated the program to the music composed by Denis.





Kazinform earlier reported that Elizabet Tursynbaeva of Kazakhstan, a bronze medalist of the 2017 Asian Winter Games, is now fourth after the short program at the Rostelecom 2018 figure skating tournament.