Baqytty Bala int'l festival kicks off in Kazakhstan

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The 1st international music festival Baqytty Bala (A happy child) started in Aktobe. Gifted children from all over the world take part in, the governor's press service said.

The festival is a kind of summarizing of the first five months of realization of the regional project, including special events aimed at development of creative, intellectual, physical and spiritual potential of children of Aktobe region.



Young talents take part in the contest initiated by Dimash Kudaibergen. 420 applications were submitted form 20 states. 20 children from Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Greece went through the elimination round.



The grand prix winner will receive KZT 2 million.