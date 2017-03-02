Barça pummels Sporting 6-1, then learns of Luis Enrique's exit
Barcelona was scarcely troubled at Camp Nou by a team in danger of relegation, getting the opening goal from Argentine superstar Lionel Messi just eight minutes into the contest and a second goal three minutes later that went in after a failed attempted clearance by Sporting defender Juan Rodriguez.
Sporting clawed one back in the 21st minute on a goal by striker Carlos Castro, but Barça quickly shrugged off that temporary setback when a mistake by defender Jean-Sylvain Babin set up Luis Suarez for a goal off a volley shortly before the half-hour mark.
Barcelona then piled on in the second half with three more goals, the most remarkable of which was a sublime free kick from a tight angle by Neymar, the man of the match, in the 66th minute.
But the action on the field was quickly relegated to a second plane when Luis Enrique announced that he would not renew his contract at the end of the 2016-2017 campaign.
