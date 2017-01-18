Barack Obama cuts short Chelsea Manning's sentence

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Chelsea Manning convicted of leaking classified information to WikiLeaks will be freed in May after U.S. President Barack Obama cut the 29-year-old's sentence.

Manning will be released on May 17 after serving several years of a 35-year sentence.



Chelsea, a transgendered woman kept at the male prison in Kansas, attempted suicide twice and was on a hunger strike in 2016.



President Obama used the last days of his presidency to pardon 64 individuals and cut short sentences of 209 others.



Last week WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange claimed he will agree to extradition and turn himself in to U.S. authorities if Chelsea Manning's sentence was commuted.