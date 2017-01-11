ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Barack Obama delivered his farewell address to the nation in his hometown of Chicago on Tuesday night, Kazinform has learnt from CNN.

Obama said that there were setbacks as well as successes and asked Americans to renew efforts at reconciliation.



Obama listed the accomplishments of the eight years of his presidency. And he recognized his successor Donald Trump, saying he was committed to a peaceful transition of power.



In less than two weeks Barack Obama will transfer power to US President-elect Donald Trump.