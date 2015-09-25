Barack Obama, John Kerry congratulate Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - US President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry have congratulated Kazakhstani people on the occasion of the great holiday for Muslims around the world Eid al-Adha (Kurban Ait). Kazinform refers to a Twitter account of Altai Abibullayev, official representative of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Kerry said, in a statement issued by the US State Department, that "Eid al-Adha is a special time when Muslims pause to appreciate the importance of sacrifice and devotion. It provides an opportunity for renewed spirituality, prayer, and reflection, and for families and friends to gather in celebration and thanks for the many blessings of God. But it is also a time for charity and for helping those who are less fortunate including the many adults and children forced to flee violence in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. Eid reminds us all of our common humanity and of our obligation to help one another whenever and wherever we can. The true spirit of these holy days can be found in the efforts of people of all faiths who sacrifice to provide humanitarian relief and assistance to those who need it most. On the occasion of the end of the Hajj pilgrimage, the American people wish all Muslims a happy and blessed Eid al-Adha. Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabrour".